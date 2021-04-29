FDA To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, Cigar Flavors

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it was planning on banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, citing the disproportionate health impact on minority groups. The agency said that it intends to ban menthol within the next year. There's strong evidence that banning menthol in cigarettes will help people quit smoking, singling out one study that suggests a menthol ban would lead 930,000 smokers to quit, including 230,000 Black smokers, in a little over a year after a ban takes place, the agency said. The FDA's next step is to publish proposed rules in the federal register for public comment....

