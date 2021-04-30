Gold Mine Co. Axes Navajo Nation Members' Toxic Spill Claim

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge let a gold mining company out of Navajo Nation members' litigation stemming from the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, finding Thursday that the company and the Colorado mine do not have minimum contacts with New Mexico to establish specific jurisdiction for the claims. U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson granted Kinross Gold Corp.'s bid for summary judgment, dismissing the claims from a group of Navajo Nation members living in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Utah, known as the Allen plaintiffs, who have claimed that toxins from the spill flowed into their communities. The Allen plaintiffs have...

