Cannabis Co. Expected To Plead In Ethanol Dumping Case

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A California marijuana business plans to plead guilty to charges it illegally dumped more than a dozen barrels of ethanol used in its extraction process, court records show. San Diego-based WellgreensCA Inc. is scheduled to plead guilty June 3 before a federal magistrate judge, according to court filings from Monday. The magistrate can make a recommendation that the district judge accept the plea, but it won't be entered until the district judge rules. In June 2019, the company and two individuals — Lunar Loussia, one of the owners, and administrator Nadia Malloian — were charged with repeatedly dumping 55-gallon drums of ethanol...

