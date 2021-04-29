Chancery Nixes Injunction In SourceHOV Appraisal Debt Row

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court rejected on Thursday a preliminary injunction sought by shareholders who said they needed it to stop Exela Technologies from ducking payment on merger predecessor SourceHOV LLC's nearly $60 million stock appraisal judgment debt. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III declined during a teleconference ruling to issue the injunction sought by Manichaean Capital LLC and other stockholders of SourceHOV, citing their failure to show a reasonable probability of succeeding in the underlying, derivative breach of fiduciary duty complaint against former directors and officers of SourceHOV Holdings Inc., Exela and its affiliates. But the vice chancellor also noted concern that...

