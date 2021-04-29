Staffing Platform ShiftPixy Files 4 SPACs Exceeding $1B

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Business staffing firm ShiftPixy Inc. filed initial public offerings for four special purpose acquisition companies that would raise $1.25 billion combined, hoping to acquire and take public multiple businesses, under guidance from Loeb & Loeb LLP. Miami-based ShiftPixy said it formed a subsidiary that is creating the four SPACs, which are acquisition vehicles that provide target companies an alternate way of going public. SPACs are also referred to as blank-check companies, since the original entity has no operations and does not reveal an acquisition until after a search that can last up to two years following its IPO. Three ShiftPixy-backed vehicles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS