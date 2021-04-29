Foley-Led Cloud Storage Biz Wasabi Closes $112M Series C

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Represented by Foley & Lardner LLP, hot cloud storage business Wasabi said Thursday it had closed on a $112 million Series C round led by Fidelity Management & Research Co. Boston-based Wasabi Technologies Inc. said in the statement that it had now raised nearly $250 million in funding and would use the latest proceeds for matters including building new data centers and expanding its internal team. "This new funding is a watershed event for Wasabi," CEO and co-founder David Friend said in the statement. "Storing the world's data in the cloud is one of the biggest opportunities in the IT industry,...

