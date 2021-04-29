3 Firms Give Back $1M From Purdue Ch. 11 Fees

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, WilmerHale and Dechert LLP have agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to relinquish $1 million in fees earned in their representation of Purdue Pharma in its ongoing bankruptcy cases, after concerns were raised about the adequacy of the firms' disclosures, the DOJ said Thursday. The department said in a news release that the firms failed to sufficiently disclose a joint defense and common interest agreement between Purdue and the Sackler family, the company's owners. The agreement created obligations for the firms to the Sacklers in their defense of hundreds of...

