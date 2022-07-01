Fla. Pushes Back Name, Image Law Date In Anti-Trans Bill

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Florida lawmakers have pushed back the effective date of a law allowing college athletes to earn money from the use of their names, images and likenesses by a year to July 1, 2022, in a set of last-minute amendments to an education bill that also banned transgender athletes from participating in women's school sports. In an amendment to the bill dealing with charter schools, CS/CS/SB 1028, the lawmakers moved from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, the effective date of the law that will allow college athletes in the state to sign paid sponsorships and endorsements despite NCAA rules against...

