Levi & Korsinsky, Bragar Eagel Lead Ultra Ch. 11 Investor Suit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge Thursday tapped Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Bragar Eagel & Squire PC to co-lead a consolidated class action alleging executives at Ultra Petroleum Corp. lied to investors about the oil and gas producer's prospects after it emerged from bankruptcy in 2018. U.S. District Judge Christine M. Arguello appointed Ultra Petroleum Investor Group as lead plaintiff in the case after it asserted it had a collective loss of more than $2.8 million from the alleged fraud — the most of any plaintiff in the case — and tapped the investor group's attorneys at Levi & Korsinsky and Bragar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS