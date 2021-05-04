Black Cube Sued By PE Firm Over $365M Canadian Suit

Law360, London (May 4, 2021, 5:10 PM BST) -- Canada's second largest private equity firm is suing Israeli investigative outfit Black Cube for a potential CA$450 million ($365 million), saying it provided ill-gotten intelligence that landed the firm in legal trouble. The London offices of Israeli private investigation firm Black Cube, which is being sued in a London court by Canada's second largest PE firm. (AP Photo/Raphael Satter.) Catalyst Capital Group Inc. tells London's Commercial Court in a Jan. 28 filing which has just been made public that Black Cube should pay damages after information it provided to the private equity firm caused it to be hit with a lawsuit....

