Fla. Adopts Federal Summary Judgment Rule Outright

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court chose Thursday to formally incorporate the federal summary judgment rule in the state's rules of civil procedure, opting against crafting a bespoke Florida rule in an effort to get the federal summary judgment standard to "take root" in the state. The court said that the best way for Florida to move to the federal summary judgment standard — which the court adopted in a decision in December — is to adopt the text of the federal summary judgment rule rather than try to incorporate parts of it into a new Florida-specific rule. "Textual overlap between the Florida...

