SEC Enforcer's Exit Won't Sour Gensler On BigLaw Hires

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Alex Oh's unexpected resignation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's top enforcement job comes as a shock, but is unlikely to dissuade Chairman Gary Gensler from looking to BigLaw for a replacement, securities attorneys told Law360. The agency is back to the drawing board for a new Enforcement Division director after announcing Wednesday that Oh, a two-decade Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP veteran and former federal prosecutor, would be stepping down just one week after taking on the role, citing "personal reasons." Neither Oh nor the SEC have given any further details about the departure, but it notably came...

