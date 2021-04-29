Sen. Wyden's Bill Seeks Matching Of Student Loan Payments

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Employers could contribute to employee retirement accounts when workers make payments toward their student loan debts under a bill released Thursday by Sen. Ron Wyden, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. The Retirement Parity for Student Loans Act, reintroduced by Wyden, D-Ore., would allow employers to make contributions to employee retirement accounts, including those under Internal Revenue Code Sections 401(k) and 403(b), when employees make payments toward their student loans. The matching funds would be paid at the same percentage as a traditional salary reduction contribution, according to a summary provided by Wyden's office. Those who normally qualify for matching payments...

