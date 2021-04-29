NY AG Probes Baby Food Cos. Over Arsenic In Rice Cereal

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general on Thursday announced an investigation into baby food makers, including Gerber Products Co. and Beech-Nut Nutrition Co., over high levels of inorganic arsenic in their food, months after a congressional report revealed high levels of toxins in major baby food brands. New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she asked the companies, which also include Nurture Inc. and Hain Celestial Group Inc., to look into whether their baby rice cereal has more arsenic than the maximum allowed by state law. She is also examining whether their advertising and promotion comply with New York consumer protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS