Bankruptcy Watchdog Bares Teeth At BigLaw In Purdue Ch. 11

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office's $1 million settlement with Skadden, WilmerHale and Dechert for failing to disclose connections with the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma in its Chapter 11 case was a shot across the bow of large bankruptcy firms, and BigLaw would be wise to take notice, experts told Law360. The bankruptcy watchdog in the Southern District of New York flexed its enforcement muscles against Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, WilmerHale and Dechert LLP, which it seldom does in large corporate cases. In the negotiated deal, the U.S. Trustee took a firm stand on an issue that is usually not a point of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS