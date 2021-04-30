Labor Sec. Affirms Need For More Guest Worker Protections

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh promised Friday to fight for legislation to provide paths to citizenship for agricultural and other essential workers living in the U.S. without permanent legal status. During a round table with immigrant labor organizers, Walsh reiterated President Joe Biden's support for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill that would provide temporary legal status to agriculture workers which could be renewed as long as they remain employed to do farm work. The bill would also give veteran farm workers a pathway to permanent U.S. residency and revamp the H-2A temporary guest worker program. "We need to...

