Commerce Must Calculate New Rates On Chinese Flooring

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The government must recalculate dumping margins for a Chinese wood flooring supplier or explain why it assigned the company preset China-wide rates, despite selecting it as a mandatory respondent in a trade investigation, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled. After it selected Jilin Forest Industry Jinqiao Flooring Group Co. Ltd. as one of two mandatory respondents in an anti-dumping administrative review, the U.S. Department of Commerce was obligated to calculate individual dumping margins for Jilin, the trade court said Thursday. But Commerce ducked that obligation once it determined Jilin wasn't independent of state control, CIT Judge Richard Eaton said. "Beyond...

