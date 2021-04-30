Fla. Amendment Should Make Courts More Insurer-Friendly

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Effective May 1, an amendment to Florida's rule on summary judgment may make Florida state courts seem less hostile to insurers. This article explains how this seemingly innocuous rule amendment, which merely states that Florida courts will now apply the same summary judgment standards as are followed in federal courts, is likely to make a profound difference for insurers that are sued in Florida state courts. Why do Florida state courts seem hostile to insurers? Florida has long been reputed to be a "judicial hellhole" for tort defendants and insurers alike.[1] This reputation arose largely out of the prevalence of bad...

