W.Va. Senators Bid Again For More Opioid Oversight

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Just as the first bellwether trial in the country over the opioid crisis is set to begin in West Virginia, both of the state's senators have proposed a bill that would require the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to submit a report to Congress before approving some opioids. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. — joined by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine — announced their support of a brief, three-page bill on Thursday, called the FDA Accountability for Public Safety Act. This is the fourth time that the three senators have co-sponsored similar legislation with that name since 2015....

