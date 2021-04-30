Hub Hires: Newman & Shapiro, Morgan Lewis, Withers

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Lawyers are on the move in springtime Boston, with the launch of a new whistleblower firm, Burns & Levinson splitting its managerial duties for the first time, and former Mayor Martin J. Walsh's top legal aide joining Sullivan & Worcester LLP. Here are the latest moves in the Boston legal world. Newman & Shapiro Gregg Shapiro A former civil enforcement chief with the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts and a whistleblower attorney have formed a new boutique law firm in Boston. Gregg Shapiro leaves a 16-year career as a federal prosecutor, most recently focusing on investigations into people who received CARES...

