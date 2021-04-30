Carey Owner Eyes Top Court Appeal Of Pension Plan Ruling

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 1:45 PM BST) -- The parent company of Carey Pensions has asked the U.K. Supreme Court for leave to appeal an unfavorable ruling that held it liable for steering members of the retirement plan toward risky investments. STM Group PLC, the financial services provider that recently acquired Carey Pensions — which is now known as Options UK Personal Pensions LLP — said that it has asked the Supreme Court for leave to appeal a recent judgment from the Court of Appeal that did not go its way. The court held that Carey Pensions owes retirement savers compensation after risky investments in storage facilities in northern...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS