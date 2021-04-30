Execs Say UK Lacks Authority Over Trade Secret Theft Claims

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 6:52 PM BST) -- Two former Semtech executives accused of conspiring with a British satellite communications company argued on Friday that England has no jurisdiction over the trade secret and copyright claims against them since they had worked for the semiconductor maker in France. Counsel for Nicholas Sornin and Francois Sforza are challenging the jurisdiction of the English courts based on a European Union regulation that requires employers to bring proceedings related to "individual contracts of employment" to courts where the employee lives. Semtech's High Court suit targets its former executives along with Lacuna Space Ltd. and the communications company's two founders, claiming Lacuna induced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS