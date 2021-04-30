Navient's Bid To Ditch NJ Fraud Suit Meets Skeptical Judge

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge cast doubt Friday on Navient Corp.'s pitch that federal law bars state fraud claims alleging that the student loan servicer failed to inform borrowers about more affordable repayment plans before placing them in costly forbearances, suggesting the argument is too narrow and ignores prior alleged deceptions. During a Zoom hearing on Navient's bid to dismiss a suit from the state attorney general, Superior Court Judge James R. Paganelli appeared skeptical as Navient attorney Dan Kearney argued that "failure to disclose" claims related to phone calls between borrowers and company representatives were preempted by the federal Higher...

