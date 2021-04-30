SEC's New Chair Seeks Fixes For Unequal Access To Capital

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler expressed openness toward using the SEC's rulemaking and policy-setting powers to expand access to capital for women and minorities before an advisory committee tackling these topics Friday. Gensler, who was sworn in as SEC chairman two weeks ago, didn't endorse any particular measures Friday, but said he was interested in hearing recommendations from the agency's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee, which met Friday to discuss removing barriers to capital for women and minority entrepreneurs and their communities. Gensler expressed concern that unequal access to capital may have worsened in the past 14...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS