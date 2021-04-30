Suspected Torture Suit Spy Can't Be Cross-Examined

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 6:51 PM BST) -- A white-collar law firm lost its appeal on Friday seeking to cross-examine an individual accused of digging up confidential information connected to its work for a Jordanian lawyer suing Dechert LLP over torture allegations. The Court of Appeal upheld the lower court's finding that "it cannot be just" to allow Stokoe Partnership Solicitor to cross-examine private investigator Patrick Grayson over an alleged attempt to hack into its bank account in a way that would pre-empt cross-examination at trial. The boutique firm had said the High Court had hampered its ability to learn who was behind a snooping attempt linked to a client...

