Kinder's Bid To Nix $14B Tax Case Timely, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court said Friday that energy company Kinder Morgan's bid to toss a $14 billion tax case was timely because the company filed its motion within 60 days of receiving an amended petition from county taxing units. The state Supreme Court said the Texas Court of Appeals, Eleventh District, erred when it held that the company's motion to deny the dispute was not timely because it came 100 days after the original petition was served. Kinder Morgan timely filed its motion to dismiss several Scurry County taxing units' requests for a district court to correct the value of the...

