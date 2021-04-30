Border Expulsion Rule To End When Possible, Says Mayorkas

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday defended its record dealing with migrants at the Southern border, with the Homeland Security secretary saying it's painful to have to continue expelling adults under a Trump-era policy and that the president blames the previous administration for not apprising him of understaffing issues. During a conference hosted by UCLA's Center for Immigration Law and Policy, Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said the administration wants to end Title 42, the Trump-era border expulsion policy issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through a rarely used public health law. "There's no...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS