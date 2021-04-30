Justices Bring Needed Clarity To Deportation Notice Mess

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision requiring deportation notices to contain all vital information in one document brings potentially life-saving clarity to immigrants who have had to juggle multiple notices, sometimes over years, and consequently missed their court hearings. In Niz-Chavez v. Garland, the high court lambasted the government Thursday for attempting to deport a Guatemalan man after sending him two notices two months apart — one without the time and place of his immigration court hearing, and the second with the needed information. The timing of deportation notices is crucial to immigrants fighting to stay in the country as it stops the clock...

