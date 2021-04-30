Don't Miss It: Fried Frank, Manatt Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 1:29 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Humana Takes Over Home Health Co. For $5.7B In 4-Firm Deal Humana Inc. said April 27 it struck a $5.7 billion deal with private equity firms TPG Capital and Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe to buy the rest of home health care and hospice business Kindred at Home in a deal led by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS