Boy Scouts Say Tort Claimants Can't Challenge $350M Note

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America are asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to deny a request by tort claimants to allow them to try and recategorize $350 million in intercompany debt, saying they don't have any claims worth pursuing. In an objection filed Thursday, the BSA said approving the tort claimants committee and future claimants representative's motion would waste estate resources in the pursuit of claims that are a combination of baseless and largely time-barred. "Rather, under these circumstances, where the motion will serve to distract the debtors and their key constituents when they are focused on negotiating critical aspects of and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS