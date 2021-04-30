Miami Man Gets Nearly 4 Years In Venezuela Oil Bribery Case

Law360, Miami (April 30, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a Miami businessman to nearly four years in prison Friday for his role in a $1.2 billion conspiracy to embezzle money from Venezuela's state-owned oil company. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams sentenced Gustavo Adolfo Hernandez Frieri to 46 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine for his role in a scheme to defraud Petróleos de Venezuela SA, which involved helping a PDVSA executive launder bribes through Hernandez's financial advisory firm, Global Securities Advisors LLC. The sentence was less than half the prison time requested by prosecutors, who had asked the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS