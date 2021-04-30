Latham, Simpson Thacher Rep $5.8B Nestlé Vitamins Buy

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Latham-guided Nestlé said Friday it was buying several vitamin and supplement brands of the Bountiful Co. for $5.75 billion from Simpson Thacher-led KKR & Co. Inc. and the Carlyle Group. The deal for brands such as Nature's Bounty and Puritan's Pride complements Nestlé's own line of nutritional supplements and vitamins, but does not include sports and nutrition product lines such as Pure Protein, Nestlé and KKR said. "Vitamins and supplements are a key part of our business and have contributed to strong growth acceleration," Nestlé Health Science CEO Greg Behar said in a statement. "[The deal] will establish Nestlé Health Science...

