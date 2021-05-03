ERCOT To Get Closer Scrutiny Under Texas Bill

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. would get closer financial scrutiny under a Texas legislative proposal sent to the full state Senate Monday, one of a series of changes lawmakers are weighing after February's deadly and destructive winter storm. H.B. 2586, which will head to the governor's desk if the Senate passes it, would require the Public Utility Commission of Texas to conduct an independent audit of the primary Texas power grid operator's financial condition and compliance with PUC standards each year. Under current state law, the PUC has discretion, but is not required, to order audits. The Senate Committee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS