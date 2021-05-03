What Value-Added Tax Might Look Like In The US

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- This past February, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., suggested introducing value-added tax, or VAT, to help fund $5 trillion to $6 trillion in infrastructure spending.[1] With Congress currently debating President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan, will the VAT discussion resurface? And If so, what does implementing VAT in the U.S. mean? While VAT isn't a new concept in Congress, as reports show a 0.5% or 0.75% VAT has been debated by Congress in the past, if you mention value-added tax to the average U.S. consumer, you'll likely receive a perplexed look. That's because VAT is a foreign concept to Americans — both literally...

