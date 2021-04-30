Mass. Judge Says Heart Monitor Patent Validity Isn't Clear Yet

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday said it's too early to decide whether a heart monitor patent licensed by CardioNet should be invalidated under Alice. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani shot down arguments from CardioNet LLC and patent owner Braemar Manufacturing LLC that the Federal Circuit definitively upheld the patent already, as well as those from alleged infringer InfoBionic Inc. that the patent should be invalidated now. Instead, the judge issued an order denying those requests and held a Friday conference where she told the parties to set up a schedule to get the patent-eligibility question fully briefed. Judge Talwani had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS