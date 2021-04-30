Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Judge Says Heart Monitor Patent Validity Isn't Clear Yet

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday said it's too early to decide whether a heart monitor patent licensed by CardioNet should be invalidated under Alice.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani shot down arguments from CardioNet LLC and patent owner Braemar Manufacturing LLC that the Federal Circuit definitively upheld the patent already, as well as those from alleged infringer InfoBionic Inc. that the patent should be invalidated now.

Instead, the judge issued an order denying those requests and held a Friday conference where she told the parties to set up a schedule to get the patent-eligibility question fully briefed.

Judge Talwani had...

