Retail Giants Say Fake Evidence Nixes Damages In TM Case

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 7:09 PM BST) -- Two British retail giants that sold ready-made meals provided by a company that infringed the trademark of a bodybuilder's healthy food business have accused him of falsifying evidence to back his claims. In its defense to the High Court in an April 29 filing, Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd., Waitrose Limited and Scratch Meals Ltd. maintained that Fit Kitchen and its owner were not entitled to "any relief," despite a London judge's 2020 ruling that the ready-made meal supplier used a logo similar to the "Fit Kitchen" trademark on products such as those of the business started by athlete and entrepreneur Amar Lodhia....

