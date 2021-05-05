Holiday Park Ups COVID Loss Claim To £71M In Lloyd's Suit

Law360, London (May 5, 2021, 5:27 PM BST) -- A U.K. holiday park owner has ramped up its lawsuit against its Lloyd's insurer to try and claw back some of the losses it incurred as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing its claim to £71 million ($99 million). Parkdean Resorts UK Group told the High Court in an April 30 amended claim, which has recently been made public, that its insurer, Lloyd's of London syndicate Axis Managing Agency should indemnify it for a longer period of COVID-19 losses than it originally claimed. The holiday park owner's amended claim ramps up the damages it is seeking from the insurer to...

