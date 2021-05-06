Restaurateurs Sue AXA For £6M Over COVID-19 Closures

Law360, London (May 6, 2021, 6:15 PM BST) -- The owner of the Wolseley and other upmarket London eateries has sued AXA seeking a payout of up to £6 million ($8 million) under its business interruption policy for lost sales during England's coronavirus lockdowns. Corbin & King Ltd. argued in a High Court lawsuit that has just been made public that it is owed money from AXA Insurance UK PLC under its denial-of-access coverage, a type of business interruption policy that protects companies against their venues being shut by a statutory body because of a local danger. The U.K. government ordered a national lockdown in March 2020 in a bid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS