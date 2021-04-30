HHS Watchdog OKs Surgery Center Investment Deal

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services watchdog said it wouldn't sanction a hospital system and an ambulatory surgery center manager for their proposed deal to invest in a new facility together. In an advisory opinion posted Thursday, HHS' Office of Inspector General analyzed a proposed arrangement in which a health system, some of its surgeons and an ambulatory surgery center developer would invest in a new center. While the OIG said investment returns would constitute a prohibited payment under federal anti-kickback law if the parties had the required illicit intent, the office said it won't sanction the parties for...

