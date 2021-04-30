Judge Says Ex-Worker Got Source Code Deleted In $10M Row

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas magistrate judge has recommended granting a default win to a unit of a Danish software provider for oil and gas companies after finding that the colleague of a former sales manager accused of swiping over $10 million in trade secrets went "into the bowels of the system" to permanently delete source codes at their new company within days of a preliminary injunction. In a ruling handed down on Thursday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo recommended granting a terminating sanctions bid from Calsep A/S and its Houston-based arm, who accuse its former sales manager, Pashupati Sah, and his colleague, Ashish...

