Judge Limits Patent Litigants To 1 Summary Judgment Bid

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge posted a standing order Friday saying that he will only allow parties in patent cases one shot at summary judgment, except in rare cases, noting that while such motions were intended to boost efficiency, their increasing volume has had the opposite impact. U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly cited the words of a former Delaware federal court judge who said that winning summary judgment in a patent case is like hitting a hole-in-one, thanks to the cases' long records, complexity and "scorched-earth lawyering." "You might think that word of the judge's comments would have bred restraint in...

