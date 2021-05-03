Ohio Cheese Producer Settles Preshift Wages Row

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 1:37 PM EDT) -- An Ohio producer of Swiss cheese will pay dozens of production employees to end claims that the company failed to pay overtime by making them go through uncompensated sanitization procedures before each shift, after a federal judge approved a settlement in the conditionally certified collective action. In a memorandum opinion and order Friday, U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi said the settlement agreement between Brewster Cheese Co. and the production employees would fairly resolve the Fair Labor Standards Act claims, given that the parties still disagreed about whether the workers were properly paid for the preshift activities. "The court finds that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS