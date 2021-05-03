Even After High Court Win, Romag Can't Get Big TM Award

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A year after the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on a long-running trademark battle between Romag Fasteners and Fossil Group, a Connecticut federal judge refused to hand out a large award of ill-gotten profits. In a decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton declined to reinstate a jury's $6.7 million award to Romag — a company that sells metal fasteners and successfully sued Fossil for infringing its trademarks by using Chinese counterfeits. Instead, the judge ordered Fossil to disgorge just $90,000 in profits, citing questionable litigation behavior by Romag. "Romag engaged in chicanery in litigating this case by delaying commencement...

