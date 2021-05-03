Florida's First Black Supreme Court Justice Dies At 88

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Florida lost a trailblazing pillar of its legal community on Friday in Tallahassee with the death of former Florida Supreme Court Justice Joseph W. Hatchett, the first Black member of the state's highest court. Judge Hatchett, who was 88, also made history as the first Black person in the 20th century to win a statewide contested election in Florida, when he defended his Supreme Court seat in 1976. He was also the first Black judge on a federal circuit appeals court in the Deep South when President Jimmy Carter appointed him to the Fifth Circuit in Atlanta, according to the Florida...

