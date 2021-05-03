US Backs Tenn. Over Miss. In $615M Water Fight

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should toss a $615 million suit filed by Mississippi against Tennessee and the city of Memphis because water they pump from the ground comes from an interstate aquifer, the United States government said. In an amicus brief filed Friday, the federal government backed up the Tennessee defendants, telling the justices that a report issued last year by a special master was correct to find that water taken by the city from the Middle Claiborne Aquifer involves interstate resources, and so can't be considered stolen until a deal is struck to allocate the water resources. The government urged...

