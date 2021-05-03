Trade Court Shoots Down Duties On Chinese Ribbons

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered the government to recalculate duties to a Chinese ribbon producer, questioning whether the company actually received government subsidies to earn a leg up in the U.S. market. In its review of countervailing duties on woven ribbons made by Yama Ribbons and Bows Co. Ltd., the U.S. Department of Commerce acted too hastily in finding that the company was boosted by China's Export Buyer's Credit Program, according to CIT Judge Timothy Stanceu. "Commerce disregarded record evidence that Yama did not benefit from the EBCP and overlooked the lack of record evidence from which Commerce...

