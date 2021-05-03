Justices Won't Revive Cannabis Companies' $1.9M Tax Fight

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 12:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review appeals filed by a pair of California cannabis companies arguing they should be able to challenge their $1.9 million tax bills despite their petitions being filed one day late. The companies argued that under precedent set by a 2015 Supreme Court decision, statutory deadlines are presumptively nonjurisdictional and therefore subject to equitable tolling. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) The justices won't consider appeals by Organic Cannabis Foundation LLC and Northern California Small Business Assistants Inc., which argued the U.S. Tax Court should have been able to hear their cases even though they filed their petitions with...

