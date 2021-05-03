SEC Says Convicted Felon Ran $17M Securities Scam

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a convicted felon of duping dozens of investors into purchasing "worthless shares" in a wireless energy project as part of a $17 million fraudulent securities offering scheme, which allegedly netted him about $5.3 million that he used on personal expenses. In a lawsuit filed in Dallas federal court Friday, the government said Richard Randall defrauded at least 52 investors who thought they were putting their millions into developing a "revolutionary wireless technology for transmitting electricity," but in actuality were lining his pockets. Randall has previously been convicted of making a false statement to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS