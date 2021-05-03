BREAKING: Del. Justices Ax Cigna's $1.8B Fee Bid In Failed Anthem Deal

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 10:57 AM EDT) -- Delaware's Supreme Court rejected without elaboration on Monday Cigna Corp.'s bid for a $1.85 billion deal termination fee tied to the collapse of its $54 billion merger with Anthem Inc. in 2017. In a brief order, Justice Karen L. Valihura, writing for the full five-member court, rejected Cigna's appeal based on Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's post-trial decision on Aug. 31, 2020, and on briefs filed ahead of appellate argument on April 14. A U.S. district court judge enjoined the deal based on U.S. Department of Justice antitrust objections in 2017, but the two big insurers had soured on the merger...

