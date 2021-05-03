Biden Admin. Touts Reunification Of 4 Migrant Families

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Four migrant families split up at the border by the Trump administration's family separation policy will be allowed to reunite in the U.S. this week, according to a Monday announcement from the Biden administration offering them "long-term legal stability." U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the families are the first to be reunited via a task force created by President Joe Biden shortly after his inauguration. "The Family Reunification Task Force has been working day and night, across the federal government and with counsel for the families and our foreign partners, to address the prior administration's cruel...

